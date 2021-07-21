Wonderful photos from our Facebook readers.
Here are 15 photos that show just how hot it has been in Doncaster this week - from paddling pools to ice cream

The sun has been shining and Doncaster folk have been taking advantage of the lovely weather.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 10:33 am

We asked our readers to send in their best summer pics – click through this article to see how Doncaster people have been enjoying the sun.

1. Ice lolly

Abbiee Chowdhury sent in this photo of her son enjoying an ice lolly.

Photo: Abbiee Chowdhury

2. Summer garden

What an amazing summer garden!

Photo: Louise Smith

3. Gracie

Gracie enjoying an ice cream.

Photo: Chantelle Grace Drury

4. Goats

Even goats need to cool down!

Photo: Caitlin Marsh

