Heavy rain forces racing to be abandoned at Doncaster Racecourse

Racing has been abandoned at Doncaster Racecourse today due to heavy rain

The horse racing venue in Town Moor said this was due to ‘saturated ground’.

“Unfortunately significant rainfall overnight has caused the track to be waterlogged in places, and unsafe for racing,” it added.

“Ticket holders will receive an email with further details.”

It is believed Roderick Duncan, Doncaster's Clerk of the course, was due to inspect the course at 7.30am, but following 32mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, that check was brought forward and the decision was made to cancel all racing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the venue’s website said: “All ticket holders for today will be offered a refund or transfer to a comparable fixture, with the option to upgrade should you wish.

“To access your refund or transfer, please email ticketing@doncaster-racecourse.co.uk with your booking reference and preferred dates.