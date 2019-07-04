Heartbroken owner calls in detectives to search for missing pet

Jude, missing pet

Michelle McCarthy last saw her “chunky” tabby cat, Jude, on June 6. The mainly housebound pet disappeared from her home in Crofter's Court, on the Woodfield Plantation estate in Doncaster.

Her heartbroken owner tried to search for her and approach neighbours herself, but was restricted by time due to work commitments, and felt too emotional for the task, so she called in professional help.

Michelle, who works in marketing, said: “Jude never goes very far as a rule, it's not knowing what has happened to her that’s so painful.

“Her brother is missing her too. I've had them both since they were tiny kittens and they are five now.

"I posted on every website I could for missing pets. I will give a reward to anyone who can help me get her back.

“So far the detectives have no trace, but the more people know about her, the more chance of finding her.”

The specialist team of pet detectives is led by former police officer Tom Watkins, who has over 20 years of experience.

They carry out door to door enquiries and assist with leaflets, advice and support for owners.

The service operates a 24-hour Freephone number for members of the public to call with anonymous information or sightings of the missing pet.

Tom Watkins said: “Most missing pets are found within a mile of home – the challenge faced by owners is making sure that as many people as possible know their pet has gone missing and encouraging them to be vigilant in keeping an eye out for them.

“Unfortunately, work and family commitments often mean owners don’t have as much time as they’d like to scour the area looking for their pet, and this is one way in which Animal Search UK can help.

“Our professional, uniformed search teams can usually be at any location in the UK within 48 hours.”

Michelle added: “I’m happy to reward anyone who brings Jude back to me. I’m constantly in tears and just need her home.”

Anyone with news, information or who has a sighting of Jude should ring the Animal Search UK free confidential helpline on 0800 4 320 340 and quote case ref: ALP370878 or see more details on the website www.animalsearchuk.co.uk/ALP370878