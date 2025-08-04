Heartbroken Doncaster grandad's charity walk after tragic grandson's death at three weeks old
Toby Reeves-Maw died in the neonatal unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary last month, shattering his parents Bonny and Jack and leaving his entire family devastated.
Now Toby’s grandad Paul as well as three pals will walk from Sandsend near Whitby back to Doncaster to raise money for charity Sands, which helps parents who have suffered the loss of a baby.
He has set up a JustGiving page and you can donate to Paul’s fundraiser HERE
Said Paul: “Jack and Bonny had help getting through this horrible time in their lives with Sands.
“Sands doesn't get the coverage it should as people don't hear about them until they need them.
"Myself, Jack and a couple of friends have decided we want to change the fact nobody knows about Sands."
The 83 mile walk will take place in October, during Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs from October 9-15.
Born on May 20, Toby sadly passed away just a few weeks later on June 12 at three weeks and two days old.
Added Paul: “Sands is a charity that offers support to parents that go through what most of us would agree is our worst nightmare, losing a child.
"Either stillborn or early baby loss, they both hurt the same and take away a future that you had planned in your head.”
Paul and pals John Hocking, Ryan Gomersall and Nathen Byers will take on the walk over a 48 hour period between October 9 and 15.
He added: “This is a charity that puts families back together when they have been shattered so anything given is absolutely appreciated and accepted with massive gratitude.”
Sands is the charity speaking up about pregnancy and baby loss, saving babies’ lives and supporting bereaved families.
The charity works towards saving babies’ lives and improving maternity safety and bereavement care through research, training and campaigning.
For more details about Sands, you can visit their website, which can be found HERE
