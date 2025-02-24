Heartbroken cat owner's plea after beloved pet stolen in Doncaster

The heartbroken owner of a cat has urged the safe return of her pet after it was stolen in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two year old Diego disappeared from near Sandall Park last week – and owner Claire Lynskey is offering a reward for his safe return.

“I believe my cat has been stolen – we ate desperate, we need him home.”

Diego, a Maine coon went missing on Friday, Claire said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An emotional appeal has been launched to help find missing Diego.

"He was going about his normal route early hours and went through Sandall Park from Barnby Run Road to the bottom of Boundary Avenue and theThorne Road junction,” she said.

"I checked his tracker as I was going to go and get him before traffic picked up and his tracker was showing offline.

"This could be because it has been turned off on the device. He always comes home for around 7am if he has been out.

Diego, who is chipped, was wearing a navy blue collar with the word “ZOGGS” on it and the tracker device is in a navy silicone holder on the collar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The tracker and collar have not been found. There is no CCTV for that junction.

"He has not been handed in at any local vets either.

"We are worried sick that he has been taken and harmed, or maybe stolen to order,as he is a desirable breed.

"We just want our boy home. Maybe someone has bought him, not knowing he is a much loved pet.

"If this is the case, we will reimburse the cost paid. If someone has taken him, I beg them to do the right thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Take him to a local vets or return him to where they picked him up and turn his tracker back on.

"Or contact me directly, there will be no questions asked. We are devastated. There is no way he has got lost in our area. Someone must have him.

"His tracker can be offline for either being in a building or something so the signal doesn't work, water damage, or turned off. It's like he just disappeared.

"We have had him since the minute he was born, and he is such a character.”

You can contact Claire HERE