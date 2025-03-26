"He inspired so many others": Further tributes after death of Doncaster restaurant boss

Further tributes have been paid to a leading light of the Doncaster restaurant scene following his death at the age of 77.

Deniz Moullali, who set up popular former city centre restaurant Le Bistro in the 1970s and later opened Relish alongside his son Paul, died last week, with scores of tributes flooding in.

Catherine Murtagh, one of Mr Moullali’s employees, has now paid a further touching tribute, describing him as revolutionising the restaurant industry in the city.

Born in Middlesbrough in 1948, he was the eldest of six boys and when his father passed away suddenly when Deniz was 15 years old, he assumed a father figure role to his younger brothers.

Along with his wife Carol, he founded Le Bistro in March 1973 in Bradford Row as well as creating the Yankee Burger Bar which then expanded and became Central Park.

The couple then went on to purchase larger premises on East Laith Gate to recreate Le Bistro.

Alongside this, Deniz then decided to purchase a property in Middlesbrough fulfilling his lifelong dream to own a restaurant in his hometown, opening another Central Park branch.

Relish Bar and Grill, run with his son Paul, was created in 2008.

Described as a “beloved husband to Carol, a devoted father to Paul, and devoted father-in-law to Beck, he was also an “adoring grandad to his beloved granddaughter Eloise.”

Catherine said: “Deniz revolutionised the hospitality industry in Doncaster – he had vision before his time, and entrepreneurial spirit and inspired so many in the same industry to push forward and grow.

"Deniz took delight in what he did and fulfilled his destiny, this being that he did not stint in the giving of the talent that was uniquely his.

“Deniz loved to keep fit, enjoyed cycling playing golf and never missed his gym workouts.”

Mr Moullali passed away on March 18 and Doncaster Golf Club, where he was a member, put its flag at half mast in respect of his passing.

Tributes came in from customers as well as fellow restaurant businesses following the news of his death.

And a hilarious story about how Doncaster Rovers icon Ian Snodin swindled Mr Moullali out of free food and drink for weeks, also emerged.