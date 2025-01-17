"He carried a certain sparkle:" Brother's emotional tribute after Doncaster journalist's death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The grieving brother of a former Doncaster journalist found dead at the foot of a city centre car park has paid an emotional tribute, describing him as “thoughtful, generous, and kind-hearted, fun to be around and who carried a certain sparkle.”

Robert Sutcliffe, 58, a former editor of the Doncaster Advertiser, was found seriously injured near to a car park in Leeds city centre on January 2.

Mr Sutcliffe, who began his 34 year career in journalism in 1989 in Doncaster, also worked for the Barnsley Chronicle, Yorkshire Post, Bradford Telegraph and Argus, Huddersfield Examiner and Yorkshire Live.

But his career ended last April when he was given a 24-week jail term, suspended for 18 months, for harassing two female colleagues as well as two other women in what prosecutors described as a “relentless” campaign of misogyny.

His brother Joe spoke of “complications” in his life which he said had led to “recent well-known difficulties.”

He said: “When I was about 21, as a five years younger brother, Robert invited me to see him work for a day as a journalist at the Doncaster Advertiser.

"My imagination went into over-drive, creating glamorous images of smart professionals slickly leaving memos on colleagues' desks before slipping into cars to develop an exciting scoop.

"In reality, Robert, shoes off, seemed to spend most of the morning transforming fax machine information into short articles; the only time he left the office was to buy bacon rolls for himself and his great friend, Kevin Smith.

“This job had been preceded by work on an in-house publication at the Huddersfield Chamber of Commerce, invaluably mentored by Neil Beecham, and, before that, he had studied English Literature at Swansea University.

"Success, and strong personal professional satisfaction - he seemed like a duck to water to journalism - followed at The Barnsley Chronicle, The Telegraph and Argus, The Yorkshire Post, and The Huddersfield Examiner.

"The high-point of his career was contributing a column for The Examiner, which I thought was brilliantly written, full of verve and wit.

"You could hear his voice - part cultivated bon viveur and man-of-the world – all those press trips to far-flung places helped -, part no-nonsense northern bloke - and his sharp, astute observations cut through coy cheerfulness and idly tweaked platitudes.

"He wrote personally, took risks, sounded authentic.

“More generally, I admired Robert's courage and nerve.

"He told me, for example, about feelings of trepidation, as, for the first time, tasked to try to interview members of a bereaved family in a tragic situation, he got out of his car and hesitantly approached the front door.

“Convivial is the word which I think fits Robert best.

"He drank beer as swiftly and voluminously as his fleetingly owned and very beautiful dark blue Jaguar consumed petrol.

"Weekend breaks to European cities happened with pals, local chess teams were played in and managed (a considered pint sitting next to the board), an annual summer party gathered friends.

"He liked the finer things in life. At one point, like a parody of the ascendant Pip in Great Expectations, he had a tailor, miles away in the Yorkshire Dales, complete with the Dickensian name of Mr Bunney.

"There were complications in Robert's life, which connect to recent well-known difficulties, but he was thoughtful, generous, and kind-hearted. He was fun to be around and carried a certain sparkle.”

Mr Sutcliffe was found at the foot of a car park in Leeds city centre earlier this month.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.36am on January 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a man found seriously injured in Wellington Place, Leeds, after apparently falling from the multi-storey car park.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”

An inquest into his death was opened in Bradford on January 15.

Last year, he appeared in court after admitting five counts of harassment against four women, two of whom were his colleagues at Reach, owners of Yorkshire Live.

He was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and complete 25 rehabilitation-activity days.

In addition, he was handed a three-year restraining order banning him from contacting the victims, making references to them on social media and going to their homes or workplace.

The court heard how Mr Sutcliffe, who was described in court as a heavy drinker, had been plagued by mental illness and depression throughout his life.

His body was found just yards from his former Yorkshire Post workplace and well known clock tower landmark, the newspaper’s famous building later demolished as part of city centre redevelopment.

The Doncaster Advertiser, a free weekly newspaper which began in Doncaster in the 1970s, was originally based at Bowers Fold before relocating to Printing Office Street and then Sunny Bar before its closure in 2012.