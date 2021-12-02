Haxey Hood under threat of cancellation for second year in a row due to Covid

The Haxey Hood is under threat for the second year in a row.

The medieval contest, which dates back to the 14th century, traditionally takes place in the Isle of Axholme villages of Haxey and Westwoodside on January 6 – but last year saw the event cancelled for the first time in more than 100 years because of Covid.

Now organisers have said a decision on whether this year’s contest will go ahead will be taken just days before the annual rugby scrum style game following the tightening of Covid restrictions following the discovery of the Omicron variant.

A spokesman said: “Due to the recent developments within Government regarding Covid, the final decision as to what will happen with regards to Haxey Hood 2022 will be made inbetween Christmas and New Year.”

The contest sees drinkers representing four pubs attempt to push a leather tube in a rough and tumble game which can last for hours.

Held annually on the Twelfth Day of Christmas, the Hood is pushed in a scrum until it reaches one of four pubs.

The tradition started in the 14th Century when Lady de Mowbray was out riding between Westwoodside and Haxey when her silk riding hood was blown away by the wind.

She is said to have been so amused to see local farm workers chasing it she rewarded them land - on condition the chase would be re-enacted every year.