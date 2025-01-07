Haxey Hood 2025: Watch the moment crowds cheers as pub claims victory - video

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment jubilant crowds erupted and cheered as victory was claimed in the annual Haxey Hood contest.

Hundreds of people descended on the Isle of Axholme village for the 666th contesting of the ancient New Year game which see regulars from four different pubs wrestling in the muddy fields in an attempt to get the famed hood – a cylindrical leather tube – to their favoured watering hole.

And it was The Loco in Haxey which claimed its second victory in three years, joyous landlord Ziggy Ahmed taking possession of the Hood for the remainder of 2025 and seizing it from last year’s victors The King’s Arms.

The rugby style game between villagers in Haxey and Westwoodside dates back to 1359 – and always attracts big crowds.

Huge crowds turned out for the annual Haxey Hood.

As always, pubs were packed ahead of the traditional Smoking The Fool ceremony outside St Nicholas’ Church in Haxey, ending with the chant: "Hoose agen hoose, toon agen toon, if a man meets a man knock 'im doon, but doan't 'ot 'im,"

The tradition is said to have started when local landowner Lady de Mowbray was out riding between Westwoodside and Haxey when her silk riding hood was blown away by the wind.

She is said to have been so amused to see local farm workers chasing it, she rewarded them land – on condition that the chase be re-enacted every year.

According to the story, the worker who caught the hood was too shy to approach her and handed it to a fellow worker to return.

It is said that Lady de Mowbray thanked the man who returned the hood and said he had acted like a lord. The worker who caught it was labelled a fool.

This year, the task of getting the game under way went to local teacher Robert Fish.

He said: “Today is a day of unparalleled pride, a moment that will forever be etched in my heart.

"I was deeply honoured to be invited to throw up the Sway Hood. To be even a small link in the unbroken chain of this cherished event’s history fills me with a profound sense of gratitude and humility.

“I stood in the parish that shaped me as a teacher, where I spent 17 happy years surrounded by memories of laughter, learning, and growth. This place is more than a backdrop to my journey; it is the soil where the roots of a career were laid, and it feels incredibly poignant to be involved in this way.

“Even more moving is the thought of standing beside so many of my former pupils - individuals who were once the eager faces in my classroom and who, over the years, have remained dedicated custodians of this extraordinary tradition. To see their passion and energy poured into ensuring this wonderfully eccentric occasion continues to thrive is both humbling and inspiring.

It is a testament to the power of tradition to unite us, remind us of where we come from, and inspire us to face the future.

"Long live Haxey Hood—its eccentricity, indomitable spirit, and celebration of community!”