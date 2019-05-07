Have your say on healthcare in Doncaster

Healthcare in Doncaster will only work if people get to have their say – urges a Healthwatch Doncaster Board memb

Sucha Singh from Bessacarr, is encouraging others to speak out as part of ‘What Would You do?’, led by the Borough’s independent health and social care champion Healthwatch Doncaster.

Launched recently, the What Would You Do? aims to encourage people in Doncaster to share their views about how extra money from the Government should be spent on local NHS services.

The Government is investing £20 billion a year in the NHS as part of the NHS Long Term Plan. Local organisations are now being asked to explore how services should change locally to make the NHS work better for people.

Sucha said: “Since I joined Healthwatch Doncaster as a Board member in 2018, I’ve seen the passionate enthusiasm from the team to hear local people’s views about health services, which we will all have to use at some stage in our lives.

“Every patient has a story to share – whether that’s good or bad. The Long Term Plan is an excellent opportunity for people in Doncaster to share how they want the NHS to look in the future.”

Staff and volunteers from Healthwatch Doncaster will be undertaking outreach activities where people can share their views.

People can also share their views in an online survey www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/whatwouldyoudoinSYB