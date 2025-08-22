“Have you claimed your Child Trust Fund?," asks Doncaster MP

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
A Doncaster MP is encouraging people in the city to check if they have a Child Trust Fund – which could contain hundreds of pounds.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson, is encouraging people in her constituency born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011 to check if they are entitled to as much as £2,200 in savings, lying dormant in a Child Trust Fund.

Money Saving Expert explains that “If you were born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011, a Child Trust Fund (CTF) would have been opened for you, with cash locked away until you turn 18.

The state started everyone off with a free cash voucher of up to £250 (or £500 if your family were on a low income), meaning every CTF within those dates had money in it.”

Doncaster MP Sally Jameson is asking people to check if they have a Child Trust Fund.
Doncaster MP Sally Jameson is asking people to check if they have a Child Trust Fund.

“Of the 6.3 million CTFs that were opened, it's thought that around 670,000 of them are 'lost' – meaning the account holders have forgotten about them or might never have been aware they existed.

HM Revenue & Customs estimates the average balance of the lost accounts is £2,212.”

Ms Jameson has written to those who are over 18 years old in Doncaster Central who may have lost their CTF details.

“Of the 670,000 lost accounts, there’s likely lots of unclaimed accounts belonging to young people in Doncaster. I’m encouraging all young people born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011 to check and claim their funds,” she said.

HMRC has an online tool where you can find out which provider your fund is with - https://www.gov.uk/child-trust-funds/find-a-child-trust-fund

