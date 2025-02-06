Harvey Willgoose: Doncaster junior footballers to pay tribute to killed teen

Junior footballers across Doncaster are set to pay tribute to 15-year-old schoolboy Harvey Willgoose who was stabbed to death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keen Sheffield United fan Harvey suffered fatal injuries when he was stabbed in All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield on Monday.

Doncaster and District Youth Football League is urging clubs to remember the teenager ahead of games this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Following the sad events in Sheffield this week, the football community, professional through to grassroots, are paying their respects to a fellow junior grassroots footballer with a minute’s silence at this weekend’s games.

Tributes are to be paid to teenager Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield.

“Teams’ participation is encouraged but is at your discretion.”

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers fans are set to join forces with Chesterfield supporters to pay tribute with a minute’s applause for the teenager in the 15th minute of tonight’s League Two game between the two sides at the SMH Group Stadium.

A 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.