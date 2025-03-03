Harvey Smith: £2,000 funeral fund set up after 15-year-old's death

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to raise £2,000 to pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old boy who died following a motorbike crash in Doncaster.

15-year-old Harvey Smith died in hospital following the crash in Broadway in Dunscroft last Wednesday afternoon after a collision between a black Skoda Karoq, a grey Daelim LV 125 motorbike and a grey Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorbike.

Since his death, a makeshift shrine has been set up at a bus stop near to the scene of the tragedy while hundreds of balloons were also released in his memory.

Friend Adam Chorlton, who has set up the JustGiving page HERE said: “A family in our village are going through a really hard time at the minute and I think this will help a lot towards funeral costs and other things for the family.

"Nobody deserves to be going through what they are going through right now so please let's all get together and help as much as we can - RIP HARVEY SMITH.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses, footage and those with information to come forward and assist us with our investigation into a fatal collision in Doncaster.

“On Wednesday 26 February at 4.13pm, we were called to reports of a collision on Broadway, in Dunscroft.

“It is reported that a black Skoda Karoq, a grey Daelim LV 125 motorbike and a grey Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorbike were involved in the collision.

“Four people on the motorbikes were injured during the collision.

“A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He sadly died on Thursday (27 February) and his family is being supported by specialist officers.

“A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. He remains in hospital.

“The other two motorbike occupants sustained minor injuries.

“We are now asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 663 of 26 February 2025.

Dashcam and CCTV footage can be submitted here: https://orlo.uk/XQ5Pm

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.