Harvey Smith: Funeral of Doncaster teen killed in bike crash takes place today

The funeral of a Doncaster teenager killed in a motorbike smash will take place today – with riders being encouraged to attend the service on bikes.

15-year-old Harvey Smith died in hospital following the crash in Broadway in Dunscroft last month following a collision between a black Skoda Karoq, a grey Daelim LV 125 motorbike and a grey Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorbike.

His funeral takes place this morning with riders invited to follow the cortege as it makes its way to the church in Thorne at 10am.

His family have asked for mourners to wear traditional black funeral attire and a spokesperson for the family said: “Everyone is welcome to come pay their respects and give Harvey the best send off

“Any lads what want to come on bikes are allowed but got to have helmets on and drive steady please - it’s what our Harvey would want.”

A crowdfunding campaign was set up to raise £2,000 to pay for the funeral while balloons have been released in his memory and a floral shrine set up at a bus stop near to the scene of the crash.

An investigaton into the crash is still ongoing, with police appealing for any witnesses or may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to get in touch.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses, footage and those with information to come forward and assist us with our investigation into a fatal collision in Doncaster.

“On Wednesday 26 February at 4.13pm, we were called to reports of a collision on Broadway, in Dunscroft.

“It is reported that a black Skoda Karoq, a grey Daelim LV 125 motorbike and a grey Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorbike were involved in the collision.

“Four people on the motorbikes were injured during the collision.

“A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He sadly died on Thursday (27 February) and his family is being supported by specialist officers.

“A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

“The other two motorbike occupants sustained minor injuries.”

You can report information on 101 quoting incident number 663 of 26 February 2025 and footage can be submitted here: https://orlo.uk/XQ5Pm