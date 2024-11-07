"Hardest decision," say tot's grieving family after backing down in grave row

The heartbroken family of a Doncaster tot have said removing items from his grave was “one of the hardest decisions they have ever had to make” after backing down in a row over his plot.

Mum Shannon Louise was left distraught after a memorial plaque commemorating her son John-Junior featuring a bright blue teddy bear was taken away by council chiefs from his last resting place at Arksey Cemetery – and was also told that dozens of other keepsakes of her son, who died at just two hours old, must also go.

The family say they have now agreed to remove some of the items

Laura Mahoney, the current partner of John-Junior’s father, removed some of the items at the weekend and added: “After endless emails and trying our hardest to keep his “forever bed” they are still adamant it has got to go.

John-Junior's grave before (left) and right, how it looks now after items were removed.

“It is one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make as a family but we would rather take it off than the council take it and it be destroyed or damaged.

"I’ve been and taken it off. I think its best for everyone during this sad time – Christmas is coming up and don't think it's fair to come up and see it gone.”

“I did let Shannon know what I was doing and she agreed and thought it was for the best for everyone.”

His grieving family regularly decorated the grave to mark his birthday, Christmas, Easter and Halloween, festooning it with decorations, toys, photographs, balloons, flowers, messages and other ornaments.

Doncaster Council has told her to return the grave to its original state – without the toys and ornaments.

According to City of Doncaster Council’s website, a statement regarding what can be placed on graves states: “Only floral tributes are to be left on our leased memorials; please do not leave any items of memorabilia.

"Bereavement services cannot be responsible for any items left. Also note that all tributes will be removed and disposed of on a regular basis.

Another statement on the authority’s website adds: “You have the right to place a memorial on your grave or plot.

"However, this must comply with cemetery regulations. If a safety hazard is identified and remains uncorrected, we may take action.

“We appreciate that this is a sensitive and emotional time for you. As well as considering your individual feelings, we also must be sensitive to the wishes of all our visitors and keep the cemetery grounds safe and appropriate places for everyone. Our aim is to create a tranquil, respectful place where people can visit and feel comforted by the surroundings and where they can experience a period of personal reflection and private contemplation.

“With this in mind, we respectfully ask that memorabilia is placed within the confines of the headstone base or within a properly installed kerb surround.”

Other rules enforced by the council include the following, according to the authority website:

Items on metal stakes, sticks or hooks need to be placed in the flower container provided, and must not exceed 12 inches in height

No items made of glass or ceramic are permitted

Home-made kerbs are permitted, but they must be level with the ground (not raised up), and must be no larger than 8ft x 3ft for an adult grave or 5ft x 3ft for a child's grave

No kerbs of any kind are permitted within cremated remains plots.

No memorials are allowed in the shared ashes scattering areas at Rose Hill.

It added: “All headstones need to have a ground anchor and must be fitted by an approved stonemason as is also the case for stone kerb sets. In both cases a permit must be obtained before installation is carried out and your stonemason will apply on your behalf for this.”