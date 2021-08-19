Hairdresser's 'two years of hell' over dropped cigarette at Doncaster railway station

Adrian Shann says he suffered stress and anxiety for two years over a dropped cigarette at Doncaster railway station.

Adrian Shann says he has suffered months of stress and anxiety after the incident in August 2019.

The 31-year-old from Hull was accused of dropping a cig on a platform at Doncaster station – but says he told enforcement officers it wasn't his - as his was still in his hands.

He said he dropped a packet of sugar, which blew out of his hands as he was juggling two cups of hot tea, although he picked it up.

Adrian says he "naively" gave the officers his name and address, and that's where his issues started, Hull Live reported.

Just two days later he received a notice of intended prosecution.

The newspaper reported that he was out of work at the time and appeared on an episode of Channel Four's Benefit Britain, which revealed his money struggles.

He said he refused to pay the £100 fine and notified Doncaster Council, who replied and stated they were pursuing the prosecution.

That Christmas he had a visit from the bailiffs, by which time the fine had escalated to a whopping £670, thanks to extra charges imposed by the debt collectors.

"I was grieving for the loss of my best friend who had died, and I had this hanging over me," he said.

"It totally ruined Christmas. I told them I couldn't pay. They technically tried to steal my stuff, for doing nothing wrong.

"I contacted the council and said I was appealing it so they set a date for a hearing."

Adrian said he spent £25 on fuel to get to and from Sheffield for a court case that was scheduled for August 11.

However, despite his 120-mile round trip, Doncaster Council, who only had to appear via a court link, did not show up for the proceedings.

"I waited an hour and a half and they only had to turn up on a Teams call," Adrian said.

Two days later, Adrian received a letter to say that the prosecution had been withdrawn, with no explanation.

"I feel really angry about it, it's been two years of stress and anxiety," he said.

"That Christmas was ruined, the bailiffs said they were coming back, so it was awful. I feel angry that I have been put through this.

"I would urge other people to challenge and stand their ground if they've done nothing wrong.

"The two men stood over me and made me really uncomfortable, and I don't know if they get paid a commission for handing out fines. But this should never have got to court."

Scott Fawcus, Assistant Director Legal and Democratic Services for Doncaster Council, said: “This was an offence which was witnessed by a former employee of Doncaster Council’s external enforcement agency. As is usual for such cases, this case was originally being dealt with by the court’s ‘Single Justice Procedure.’

“The council’s legal team was not informed that the case had been reopened by the courts and that a hearing had been scheduled for Sheffield and so were unable to attend.

“Despite this, our legal team attempted to deal with the case remotely on the day but were informed that the offender had left the court with an adjournment being made to attend Doncaster Magistrates Court on an alternative date.

“After further consideration, and the unavailability of a key witness, Doncaster Council were left with little option but to offer noevidence and withdraw the matter. This is something that was communicated from our legal team by telephone and by email.