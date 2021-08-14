Guide Dogs set to showcase skills at Doncaster's Lakeside Village

Paws for Fun Day supporting Guide Dogs at Lakeside Village, Doncaster. Pix: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

As Lakeside Village’s charity of the year Guide Dogs will benefit from fundraising on the day as the centre aims to raise £5,000 to sponsor a Guide Dog puppy.

Di Rodgers, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We cannot wait to welcome the team and the Guide Dogs to the centre later this month.

“The Guide Dogs Event Demonstration Team will be showcasing the work that their wonderful dogs do, with interactive demonstrations giving an insight into how the dogs are trained and how this relates to real life situations.

“The demonstration team will be performing at 12noon and 2pm and the fundraisers will be holding a raffle and collecting across the site.”

Guide Dogs is the chosen charity for Lakeside Village for 2021 and the partnership will run until the end of December 2021.

Di added: “We’ve raised money for Guide Dogs since 2010 and this will be the seventh puppy that we will have sponsored. Our customers are very generous with donations and we always get them involved in naming the pup.

“We’re created a special wall in our Guest Services area to show details of the pups we have sponsored in the past and there will be a pup-o-meter to show the progress of our current fundraising.

“Don’t forget to call in and see these amazing dogs showcasing their skills and the difference that they make to people’s lives.”