Guide dog puppies in need of a home in Doncaster

Being a Puppy Raiser means being responsible for caring for a Guide Dogs puppy in your home, teaching them basic commands, familiarising them with many different environments, and attending monthly puppy classes. It’s a hugely important role – a vital link in the chain of dog socialisation and training, providing the puppy with a vital foundation for its future as a life-changing guide dog.

Guide Dogs is specifically looking for people in or near to Mexborough.

Requirements for a Puppy Raiser include:

Guide Dog puppy outside

Following Guide Dogs Puppy Raising for Excellent Partnerships (PREP) programme, to raise and prepare a puppy to become a guide dog.

Using our guidelines to care for your puppy e.g., providing sufficient exercise.

Familiarising a puppy to a wide range of environments.

Teaching a puppy to be alone by gradually building up from a few minutes to a maximum of 4 hours.

Could you be a Puppy Raiser?

Attending regular puppy classes.

Meeting regularly with Guide Dogs representatives to discuss your pup’s development.

Completing regular on-line questionnaires to help Guide Dogs monitor puppy progress.

Guide Dogs need you

Puppy Raiser Lisa said: “I have been a Puppy Raiser volunteer for four years now. Wellington was our first puppy, a golden retriever, and we have also been boarders for him a few times.

“Connie is a black labrador and she’s now in further training, and now we have Kotu – a one year old golden retriever.

“Being a Puppy Raiser means giving a good, loving and happy start for a puppy who then becomes confident and well-mannered. While it’s a big commitment and requires a lot of time, the love and affection you get from these wonderful dogs, who become part of the family, is just amazing.

“The support and friendship you get from other Guide Dogs volunteers is so valuable, and we really enjoy attending the puppy training classes.

A black labrador Guide Dog puppy

“Taking the puppies out to experience the world around them, seeing their development and knowing they are going to become life-changers is so rewarding. We look forward to seeing our puppies paired with their partners and the difference they will make.

“Please do consider becoming a Puppy Raiser if you can - you’re really helping to make a difference to people’s lives and you truly become part of the Guide Dogs family.”

Linda Conway, Volunteering Coordinator at Guide Dogs, said: “Being a Puppy Raiser is such a rewarding role and you really will be making a huge impact in getting our dogs well on their way to becoming life-changers.

“Yes it can be a challenge but it’s also lots of fun and just like Lisa, many of our Puppy Raiser volunteers go on to look after several puppies as they love it so much. You’ll get the reward of seeing a puppy develop in your home, and the satisfaction that you have had a pivotal role in providing guide dogs that enable people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom of movement as everyone else.”

For more information and to apply to become a Puppy Raiser or Fosterer, please follow this link and type in your postcode: www.guidedogs.org.uk/how-you-can-help/volunteering-for-guide-dogs