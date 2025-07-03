Group take on 24 hour rowing challenge in Doncaster

A group of charitable Doncaster folk are set to take on a 24 hour rowing challenge this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, July 5 , and involves a team of several people doing a rowing challenge over 24hrs, in which they will keep several rowing machines moving consistently from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday, July 6.

This is all to raise money for ‘Fit Forces’ a charity that supports veterans across Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is also part of a wider fundraiser – Teresa’s Quadruple Challenge.

The event is also part of a wider fundraiser – Teresa’s Quadruple Challenge.

Throughout the month of July Teresa will be taking on a quadruple challenge for the second year in a row.

To start things off she's taking part in the 24 hour rowing challenge in Foundation Fitness after the success of her 100 mile rowing challenge last year.

The second event is a half marathon starting at the Eco Power Stadium. The following week she's taking on the Monsal Trail and to round up the challenge she will be tackling a Tough Mudder.

The fundraising target is £2,000 and if you would like to donate please visit https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/teresasquadruplechallenge