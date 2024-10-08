Group raise £2,000 for vandalised Doncaster scout hut with a ten mile sponsored walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stepping out to help raise funds to get a youth group back on its feet after vandals struck its home was a group of Doncaster residents.

Joanne Tighe along with daughter Layla Kowalczyk, aged 9, Louise Gladman, Carrie Brodie, and Isla Cater, aged 11, decided to do their bit after Askern Scout Hut was vandalised and robbed of equipment.

The aim was to raise as much money as they could to get the group back on their feet by completing a ten mile sponsored walk around Askern, Campsall and Norton with charity buckets.

The event took place on Saturday, October 5, and to date has raised £2,000 through sponsorship and a raffle with prizes donated from takeaways, shops, and beauty parlours, the original target being £1,000.

Joanne said: “A big thank you to all who have donated prizes and bought raffle tickets ,and sponsered Layla and Isla. They did so good bless them.”