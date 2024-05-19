Group fighting to re-open Doncaster's Grand Theatre celebrate successful 12 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of a group fighting to re-open Doncaster’s historic Grand Theatre have celebrated a succesful 12 months.

Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre held their annual meeting to update members on work to restore and re-open the crumbling building alongside the Frenchgate centre.

Held at The Little Theatre in East Laith Gate, and attended by committee and group members, the meeting heard about the successful completion of an oral and digitisation project, collaborative work with City of Doncaster Council and Theatres Trust, and the next steps towards the eventual reopening of the 1899 theatre which has been closed for three decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It opened on 27 March 1899, with a performance of "La Poupee,” welcoming a host of big names stars during its theatrical heyday, including the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Max Miller.

Pictured at the Little Theatre are Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre committee and members. At the AGM, Ian Sunderland (back row, third right) was elected as the group’s new chairperson, taking over from Ken Waight (back row, fourth left) who stood down after two years as chair and remains on the committee.

It became a bingo hall in 1963 and closed in 1995, one year after becoming Grade II listed.

Ian Sunderland was elected as the group’s new chairperson, taking over from Ken Waight who stood down after two years as chair and remains on the committee.

Colin Hogg accepted the position of vice-president, while Margaret Herbert accepted the position of Honorary President for a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sunderland, the Friends’ new chairperson, said: “I am supported by a very fine committee, but we would welcome anyone who can give a little of their time, and new ideas, as we continue to raise funds and keep Doncaster Grand Theatre at the forefront of everyone's minds.”

He highlighted the progress made over the past two years through partnership working.

“How things have changed in the last two years,” Ian said. “With Ken Waight at the helm and the combined efforts of Theatres Trust, the owners of the theatre and City of Doncaster Council, we have an active working party pushing ahead with plans to reopen the building as a multi-purpose venue, with live theatre at its heart.

“I have a lot to follow and I am grateful that Ken is continuing to act on our behalf with the working party.”