Grieving mum of Doncaster murder victim sets up help group for parents of killed children

The grieving mum of a Doncaster murder victim is setting up a support and help group for other parents whose children have been killed.

Former soldier Amy-Leanne Stringfellow 26, died at a house in Balby in 2020 following a brutal attack by her fiance who later killed himself in prison before facing trial for her killing.

Amy-Leanne’s mum Jacqui Fareham has sought to keep the memory of her daughter alive – and now wants the horrific tragedy to help others in the same boat.

Launching the group via Facebook, she wrote: “On June 5 2020, our beautiful, brave daughter Amy-Leanne was taken from us in the most brutal and heartbreaking way – murdered by a man she had tried so desperately to help, love, and change.

Amy-Leanne Stringfellow was killed at a house in Balby in 2020. Her grieving mum has set up a support group for parents whose children have been killed.

"That was Amy through and through. For all her 26 years, she put others before herself. She gave her heart freely, even to those who didn’t deserve it. And in the end, that light, that pure kindness, cost her everything.

“Our world shattered that day.

“For the past five years, myself, my husband Damo, our daughters, our grandchildren, our entire family, and close circle of friends have lived in a world that no longer makes sense.

"There is no “moving on.” There is only learning how to survive the day without Amy-Lea’s laugh, her hugs, her messages, her presence.

"And it’s love – pure, unwavering love – that carries us through each sunrise and each tear-soaked night.

“But I need to share something deeply personal.

"Even with incredible therapists, mental health support, and a strong network of love around us, we are still missing something – something only another parent who has experienced this unique, soul-crushing grief can understand.

“Grief after murder is not like any other grief. It is isolating, complicated, and often invisible.

"The world doesn’t know what to say, so it says nothing. And that silence is unbearable.

“So I’m reaching out. From one grieving heart to another – I am seeking other parents who have had their children taken by murder.

"Parents who live this same nightmare. Parents who ache with memories and long to speak their child’s name without fear of making others uncomfortable.

“I’ve created a private Facebook group where we can come together in safety and solidarity.

"A space to share our children’s stories. A space to cry, to scream, to remember, to laugh together and to feel a little less alone.

“If this speaks to you—or someone you know —please reach out. Please share this message. Help me find the parents who might be looking for us

“With all our love and broken hearts.”

You can message the Forever Amy Facebook page HERE for further details

Amy-Leanne’s fiance, 45-year-old Terence ‘Tez’ Papworth, was on bail for an earlier assault on the ex-soldier and killed her at his home in Dryden Road, Balby on June 5, 2020.

He died in Leeds Prison in November 2020 after taking his own life and before he could face trial over the killing.