Grieving Doncaster dad to tackle gruelling fundraising walk days after wife's seventh miscarriage

A grieving Doncaster dad is to take on a gruelling 12 hour fundraising challenge just days after his wife suffered her seventh miscarriage to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Bobby Ziyaei will walk 12 hours straight from midnight on Friday until midday on Saturday – and has already collected nearly £2,000.

You can donate to Bobby’s campaign HERE

He said: “On October 8 my wife Alysha and I faced the heartbreaking news that our baby's heart had stopped at 11 weeks.

Bobby and wife Alysha with son Joshua, who are grieving after their seventh miscarriage.

"This is our seventh miscarriage, each loss is indescribably painful, it never gets easier.

“Of all days for this to happen, it has happened during Baby Loss Awareness Week, a time that holds deep significance for us and so many others.”

Bobby is a footballer for Sands United South Yorkshire, a football team made up of dads who play in memory of their lost babies.

He said: “As a team, we’ve set a goal to walk one million steps this weekend, with each step representing the current age of our angels.

“In memory of our baby, I’m personally challenging myself to walk for 12 hours straight. Any support you can give will directly benefit Sands, a charity that supports grieving families like ours as we navigate the unimaginable pain of baby loss.

“We also have a sponsor form on Facebook. I will write down all your donations so everyone can see your contributions.

"Every contribution, no matter the size, helps to ensure that less families have to go through this journey alone.”

He will also be going live on Facebook during the walk.