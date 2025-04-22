Grieving dad's charity walk in memory of daughter who died at 39 minutes old

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A grieving Doncaster dad is to take on an emotional charity walk – in memory of his baby daughter who died 39 minutes after she was born.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Wilkinson and wife Laura were left devastated when their baby daughter Elsie, who was born prematurely, passed away moments after being born.

The couple were able to spend precious time with Elsie in the days after her passing with a “cold cot” – a piece of equipment that allows grieving families to spend extra time with their baby after death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben and Laura were allowed to spend eight days with Elsie, who was born a t 32 weeks at Sheffield’s Jessops Hospital, following her death, thanks to the special cot.

Ben Wilkinson is taking on the charity walk in memory of his daughter Elsie who died at 39 minutes old.

Said Laura: “The staff were amazing.

"They let us spend eight days in hospital with our daughter, all because of a cold cot.

"These are a vital bit of equipment to help families spend special time with thir babies who have sadly passed away.

"My husband and I have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for another cold cot for the hospital in Elsie’s name to help other families that will have to unfortunately go through the same as us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben has done a 100 mile walk throughout April and on May 31 he will be walking from Doncaster to Sheffield Jessops.

Added Laura: “I’m wanting to help raise so much to help with this and to get him out there to show how proud of him me and everyone else are.”

Said Ben: “On March 27 at 12:21, our precious daughter was born, the most perfect little girl graced this world.

"Elsie Hope Wilkinson was born into this world and we managed to spend the most beautiful and heartwarming 39 minutes with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our little girl has put the urge in me to get healthy and to keep strong so this is going to be the start of my journey, as well as dealing with my emotions and mental state I'm going to work on my physical wellbeing.”

Ben has already raised nearly £3,000 and you can contribute to his campaign HERE