Great Pottery Throw Down: Joy as Doncaster's Jenny Cobb triumphs on TV show

Jenny Cobb scooped pot of the week on the latest episode of the Channel 4 show and is now down to the last six.

It means she has reached the halfway stage of the show which began with 12 potters.

Earlier in the series, Jenny, who works out of a studio in North Lincolnshire, was named as one the judges’ least favourites, but survived to progress.

Doncaster potter Jenny Cobb.

The 43-year-old full time mum is also a keen bird watcher and metal detectorist.

She lives near Doncaster with her two children and her husband, as well as their two cats and four chickens.

After teaching for years she left her job to concentrate on family life.