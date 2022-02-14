Great Pottery Throw Down: Doncaster's Jenny Cobb edges closer to TV glory

Jenny Cobb still has her sights on victory in the Channel 4 show after being named one of the judge's favourites of the week – hot on the heels of winning the previous week’s show.

The show began with 12 potters – and Jenny is now just one of five left.

Earlier in the series, Jenny, who works out of a studio in North Lincolnshire, was named as one the judges’ least favourites, but survived.

Doncaster potter Jenny Cobb.

The 43-year-old full time mum is also a keen bird watcher and metal detectorist.

She lives near Doncaster with her two children and her husband, as well as their two cats and four chickens.

After teaching, she left her job to concentrate on family life.