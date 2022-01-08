Great Pottery Throw Down: Doncaster's Jenny Cobb continues bid for TV glory

The Channel 4 show is back for another series, with hopefuls from across the country hoping to impress the judges.

And among them is Jenny Cobb, an experienced potter, who lives near Doncaster and works out of a studio in North Lincolnshire.

Each week, judges Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones will test the contestants at some creative challenges, after which they’ll decide who will go home and who will stay in the competition.

Great Pottery Throw Down star Jenny Cobb. (Photo: Channel 4).

The first show saw Jenny survive to make it through to the next round.

Over the course of 10 weeks, they will put the line-up through their paces before naming the ultimate pottery champ for 2022.

The 43-year-old full time mum is also a keen bird watcher and metal detectorist.

She lives near Doncaster with her two children and her husband, as well as their two cats and four chickens.

After teaching for years she left her job to concentrate on family life.

Growing up around her Grandma’s pottery wheel and craft market stall, Jenny took up pottery properly a few years ago and has a studio at home where she loves to throw her signature doughnut vases.

Presented by comedian Ellie Taylor and Siobhán McSweeney, the show first aired in 2015 and was presented by Sara Cox.