Great Pottery Throw Down: Doncaster's Jenny Cobb bows out of TV craft show

Jenny Cobb had made it to the final five of the show to find the country’s best potters.

But last night saw her exiting the show in an emotional episode which saw particpants making abstract sculptures of themselves.

Jenny, who runs her own studio, had already hinted at her exit on a Facebook post ahead of last night’s Channel 4 show, writing: “Get your hankies ready for a very emotional episode.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Cobb has left The Great Pottery Throw Down. (Photo: Channel 4).

The show had started with 12 potters and last week she was named one of the judge's favourites of the week – hot on the heels of winning the previous week’s show.

But there was to be no glory for Jenny, who works out of a studio in North Lincolnshire.