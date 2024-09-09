Great North Run: Oliver Coppard and Nick Fletcher both ran - here's how they got on

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Sep 2024, 16:59 BST

South Yorkshire’s Labour mayor and a former Doncaster Conservative MP have both completed this year’s Great North Run – and here’s how they got on.

Mayor Oliver Coppard and ex-Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher both took part in the world’s largest half marathon and were among thousands of runners who tackled the route in wet and windy conditions on the route between Newcastle and South Shields.

Both men are keen runners, with Mr Fletcher previously taking on the London Marathon while Mr Coppard regularly takes part in Park Run events across the county.

Mr Fletcher, who was running for the Teenage Cancer Trust, completed the course in a time of 2:02.38, grabbing 16,839th position while Mr Coppard came home in a time of 2:36.47, finishing in 34,956th spot.

Oliver Coppard and Nick Fletcher both completed the Great North Run.Oliver Coppard and Nick Fletcher both completed the Great North Run.
After the race, Mr Coppard posted: “One hamstring. No training. Made it. Loved it.”

Mr Fletcher shared: “Great North Run. Done! Thanks to all who organised and well done to everyone who ran today.”

