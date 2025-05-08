Great British Sewing Bee: TV craft show seeks Doncaster people for new series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s best home crafters are being sought to star on the new series of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Are you passionate about patterns? Crowned with creativity? Fabulous at fitting?

Applications for the next series of the show are now open!

Do you know someone who loves to make their own clothes and has a unique style?

Producers of The Great British Sewing Bee are looking for Doncaster people to star in the new series.

Someone who’s thready to rise to the challenge of the sewing room?

If you or someone you know is a talented sewer, what are you waiting for?

The deadline for all applications is 8pm on Wednesday 14 May.

You can apply online at www.applyforsewingbee.co.uk or get in touch for more information [email protected]

Applications are open to everyone although you must be 18 or over on the 1 January 2025 and you must a UK resident (including Isle of Man and Channel Islands).

What does Sewing Bee look for in an applicant?

Top of the list is a love and passion for sewing and creating clothes.

You need to have experience making different types of garments and the challenges can involve making womenswear, menswear and childrenswear.

It’s ok to not have experience in making every type of garment and doing every technique. There is always time to practice through the process and everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses as well as things they enjoy making the most.

Tips for filling out an application:

Include as much information about you and your sewing in the application as possible! Producers want to get a sense of who you are, what your sewing style is as well and what garments you have previously made.

Include as many photos as you can, they are a great way to show off your garment creations and visually photos are always brilliant to look at!

Upload a video and show us your personality! Tell us why you would love to be on The Great British Sewing Bee and what you love about sewing!

If an applicant has been successful to the next stage they will contacted by a member of the production team. If an applicant has not heard by June 27 the application has not been successful.