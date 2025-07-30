Great British Bake-Off stars invite people in Doncaster to brew it for life-saving cancer research in Yorkshire

Two ‘Great British Bake-Off’ stars are calling on tea-makers and bakers in Doncaster to host a Yorkshire Big Brew and help bring more cancer cures to people in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire bakers Rowan Claughton and Freya Cox are supporting this year’s ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ fundraising campaign, which encourages people to host a tea party and help fund pioneering cancer research in the 100th year of Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Those who sign up to take part will receive Rowan’s exclusive recipe for a Yorkshire-inspired rhubarb doughnut cake, created in time for friends, family, and colleagues to enjoy during Afternoon Tea Week (11–17 August).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Doncaster, around 36 people are diagnosed with cancer every week and sadly around 16 people die. Yorkshire Cancer Research funds vital cancer research and pioneers new services to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. These life-giving medical breakthroughs are helping more people survive cancer - in Yorkshire, and beyond.

Yorkshire bakers Rowan Claughton and Freya Cox are supporting this year’s ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ fundraising campaign.

Rowan said: “What inspired my bake for Yorkshire Cancer Research is my love of Yorkshire. Born in Leeds and now living in York, I’ve always felt the region’s strength lies in its people - warm, welcoming, and always ready to come together over a cuppa. That’s what ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ is all about.

“Generations of local farmers have supplied us with world-famous forced rhubarb, so what better way to support this campaign than with my rhubarb doughnut cake? It’s made with seasonal Yorkshire ingredients and puts a fun twist on tradition - perfect for hosting a Big Brew this Afternoon Tea Week.”

Rowan added: “By taking part in this year’s ‘Yorkshire Big Brew’, you’ll be raising funds to help people in Yorkshire living with cancer. I have experienced cancer within my own circle throughout my life, from losing my grandma when I was only a toddler to more recently having experienced the loss of a loved one. Just £20 raised at your own Afternoon Tea party could fund an hour of a researcher’s time. Every cuppa, every cake and every pound counts. Let’s save lives - one Big Brew at a time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York-based Freya Cox, best known as the first vegan baker on the Great British Bake Off, is also supporting ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ by providing a plant-based option for Rowan’s recipe.

Freya said: “Nothing brings me more joy than sharing a brew and a slab of cake, so a campaign that raises money for a brilliant cause by doing just that? It’s a yes from me.

Yorkshire rhubarb is often overlooked and not celebrated enough, so we wanted to give it a chance to shine and show how well a seasonal ingredient can transform the flavour of a light and fluffy cake!”

She continued: “Cancer affects us all in some way, and it’s vital we come together to help people with cancer and their loved ones. ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ is such a positive, accessible way to do that. Raising money while enjoying tea and cake - it’s a win-win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the dedication and commitment of supporters, Yorkshire Cancer Research has been funding research and saving lives since 1925. Last year, fundraisers across the region hosted tea parties and coffee mornings to support the charity’s vital work.

This includes Jean and her local ladies’ group from Wakefield who hosted a Big Brew last year, bringing the community together at their local church to raise over £700 for pioneering cancer research in Yorkshire. Jean began hosting coffee mornings with her local ladies’ group after she sadly lost her daughter to ovarian cancer eight years ago.

“My eldest daughter was just 54 when she passed away. My other daughter has also had cancer, though thankfully she’s doing much better now. I want to do what I can to raise funds so more technologies and cancer treatments can be discovered. Fundraising is vital for ensuring progress in cancer research is made.”

She continued “Last year’s Big Brew was a real success - full of delicious bakes, cups of tea and wonderful conversations. Almost everyone who came had lost a loved one to cancer, highlighting how important these events are in bringing people together in support and remembrance. We look forward to hosting another Big Brew later this year to mark the charity’s 100th anniversary and giving Rowan’s bake a go!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Chair of the longest running Yorkshire Cancer Research Local Volunteer Group (LVG), Margaret Stevens has organised many tea parties and coffee mornings throughout her 48 years with the Great Ayton LVG.

She said: “First established in 1948, our committee has hosted many coffee mornings and bake sales for the local community, including ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’, which we’ll be doing again this year. It is a great opportunity to bring the community together and support a worthy cause.

“Yorkshire is one of the regions hardest hit by cancer and community events like this play a vital role in funding research - helping more people live longer, healthier lives, free of cancer.”

People can organise a Big Brew by signing up on the charity’s website. Every participant will receive a free fundraising pack containing Yorkshire’s Big Brew materials such as posters and invites, as well as balloons, cake labels, and Rowan’s exclusive rhubarb doughnut cake recipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “Thanks to the dedication and generosity of fundraisers across Yorkshire, Yorkshire Cancer Research funds pioneering cancer research and innovative new services for people with cancer in the region. Those who take part in ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ will be helping fund cancer researchers and experts find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, supporting the charity’s vision for a Yorkshire free of cancer.”

Host your own Yorkshire Big Brew and try out Rowan’s exclusive recipe: Yorkshire's Big Birthday Brew - Yorkshire Cancer Research