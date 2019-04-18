Community groups in Doncaster can team up to apply for a maximum amount of £1,000 during Healthwatch Doncaster’s annual micro-grant scheme that launched this week.

With the success of previous years, Healthwatch Doncaster are keen for organisations to join up for this year’s campaign and apply for a bigger pot of funding to deliver an activity, based on Healthwatch’s core values, that results in positive outcomes.

This might involve:

Engagement activities to gather people’s experiences of local health and social care services

Promoting different ways of communicating with local people, groups and communities

Empowering people and communities to ask questions about local health and social care services

Once approved, the funding could be used to purchase equipment, help support an event or additional activities to expand an existing funded project. A requirement of the scheme for successful groups would be to attend a celebration event to showcase their work with the funding provided, and write a report detailing their outcomes.

In its third year, the grant scheme has allowed community organisations to apply for a pot of money up to £500, and innovatively produce results touching on a range of subjects such as social isolation, loneliness and men’s health.

The 2018 scheme saw groups use the arts to draw out conversations around health and social care, whilst technology played its role in helping combat loneliness.

Healthwatch Doncaster Community Engagement Officer Natalie Bowler-Smith said: “We hope groups collaborating will promote joint-working and foster long-standing relationships for the voluntary and community sector.”

“We are looking forward to seeing what creative ideas are submitted using our core values of engage, inform and influence, then providing our support to the 2019 class of micro-grant recipients,” said Engagement Support Officer Elle Smith.

Please visit www.healthwatchdoncaster.org.uk/hwdmicrogrants for the background guidance, application form, summary report from last year’s micro-grant scheme and links to completed reports by previous micro-grant recipients. The deadline is 31st May 2019.