Grants available to help Doncaster people celebrate VE Day 80th anniversary

City of Doncaster Council has made grants available for people and groups wanting to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in the city.

Mayor Ros Jones said: Looking to hold a celebration to mark the historic anniversary of VE Day? This grant may be for you

“This grant programme is being implemented as part of a wider programme of events being led by Doncaster Council to mark this significant milestone on 8 May, which will mark 80 years since the end of World War Two in Europe in 1945.

“The grant scheme is to provide local groups with an opportunity to bring communities together to remember and commemorate an important part of our shared history.

Grants are available to help Doncaster people celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

To find out further guidance (eligibility, the process, more details, etc), and the application form, please email: [email protected]

The grants are to a maximum of £250.

The grant application deadline is 12pm on Friday 4 April.