Grand Designs host Kevin McCloud at Doncaster's Rossington Hall during TV filming

The 63-year-old presenter was at Doncaster’s historic Rossington Hall and has recently been filming in the area for a new episode of the show – although TV bosses are remaning tight-lipped about the programme.

Rossington Hall, which narrowly escaped damage in Tuesday’s Doncaster wildfires, shared a picture of the TV presenter outside the picturesque country mansion, writing: “We had the pleasure of hosting Channel 4 TV presenter Kevin McCloud at our very own #GrandDesign.”

Mexborough based property firm Terry Huggett Developments earlier this month revealed they had been working with the host on a TV project.

Grand Designs host Kevin McCloud at Doncaster's Rossington Hall. (Photo: Rossington Hall).

A spokesman said: “It’s been on the hush but recently we’ve been filming with Grand Designs for the house of the year award for a project we finished last year. The show will air later this year.”