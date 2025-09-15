Graduate programme boosts frontline diversity in South Yorkshire Police – new recruits join today.

Police Now – a Times Top 100 Graduate Employer – is working alongside South Yorkshire Police to improve representation and diversity across its workforce, and has new neighbourhood officers landing on the frontline today.

Police Now has recruited 145 officers to South Yorkshire Police over a six-year period, 22% of whom are from an ethnic minority background – over six times the proportion of the force’s overall workforce (3.2%) and almost three times the policing workforce average across England and Wales (8.5%).

64% of these recruits are female – significantly higher than the policing workforce average across England and Wales (36.1%) and the force’s overall workforce (38%).

Police Now brings difference and diversity to policing, to better represent the public it serves and drive innovation across the sector. Its National Graduate Programme allows officers to specialise in a number of areas, including neighbourhood policing.

Today, a cohort of nine new Police Now recruits lands in the force via the programme – of whom 56% are female and 22% are from an ethnic minority background.

They will specialise in neighbourhood policing, working directly with communities to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour and build public trust and confidence in policing.

Assistant Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police Lindsey Butterfield addressed the Police Now cohort on the final day of their academy training. She said: “Further investing in our neighbourhood policing teams gives us a real opportunity to boost frontline diversity - not only better representing minority groups but also bringing real difference and diversity of thought to the service. I have already heard great questions and new ideas from all of you here today, that show your commitment to supporting the communities we serve. You are the leaders of the future.”

The new officers have just completed the first stage of Police Now’s two-year graduate programme – a national, residential training academy – alongside 89 other officers who are landing in forces across the country today.

Those joining South Yorkshire Police have degrees ranging from mathematics, law and politics, to psychology and international business.

They will now gain essential frontline experience on Response teams before specialising in neighbourhood policing for the remainder of the programme and beyond.

Police Constable Shabeeh Haider studied Aerospace Engineering at university before joining the force via Police Now’s graduate programme. He said: “Police Now has really stood out for the programme’s rigorous professional preparation and its strong, inclusive community. The academy experience has been both demanding and rewarding. I’m eager to now immerse myself in neighbourhood policing and focus on rebuilding trust with communities, showing that officers are not only there for enforcement but also to listen, understand, and work together on the issues that matter most.”

Police Constable Jaryd Botha studied an MSc in Conflict, Statebuilding and Development and won Best Overall Performance before joining the force via Police Now’s programme.

He said: “Police Now’s graduate programme is giving me the opportunity to serve the public, and work with local communities and partners to resolve long term issues.

“The training is absolutely fantastic, giving you everything you need to feel confident to start your career. I truly believe a vocation within the police is one of the most fulfilling and important roles one can have – I am proud to be a part of it.”