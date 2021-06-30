Even before the pandemic, GPs said they were over-stretched and under pressure.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Doncaster and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’.The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1. Park View Surgery There were 327 survey forms sent out to patients at Park View Surgery. The response rate was 34 per cent with 26 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75 per cent said it was very good and 15 per cent said it was fairly good.

2. The Burns Practice There were 269 survey forms sent out to patients at The Burns Practice. The response rate was 44 per cent with 157 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 71 per cent said it was very good and 26 per cent said it was fairly good.

3. The Ransome Practice There were 357 survey forms sent out to patients at The Ransome Practice. The response rate was 31 per cent, with 69 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 61 per cent said it was very good and 24 per cent said it was fairly good.

4. Conisbrough Group Practice There were 336 survey forms sent out to patients at Conisbrough Group Practice. The response rate was 31 per cent with 140 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 57 per cent said it was very good and 30 per cent said it was fairly good.