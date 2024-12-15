Governing body gives update into safeguarding probe at Doncaster boxing club

A boxing governing body has given an update into a safeguarding probe which has been launched at a Doncaster club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Panthers ABC, which is based in Wheatley, has been suspended by England Boxing while an investigation takes place.

The suspension came into force on November 26 for an “interim ongoing” probe with matters concerning safeguarding, the body said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for England Boxing said: “At England Boxing, our top priority is to maintain the integrity of the sport and ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved in our community.

England Boxing has launched a safeguarding probe at Panthers ABC in Doncaster.

"As part of this commitment, we manage disciplinary cases and uphold all rules and regulations to the highest standard.

"The maintenance of a suspension list is not unique to England Boxing but is a standard practice across all National Governing Bodies.

"This approach reflects industry best practices, ensuring that our sport remains a safe, welcoming, and positive environment where all participants can thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on its website said: “England Boxing has a duty to deal with Code of Conduct complaints and safeguarding concerns about persons within its jurisdiction.

“England Boxing has jurisdiction over any member of England Boxing as well as any others actively involved in Olympic boxing in England, including but not limited to boxers, coaches, officials, EB officers, volunteers and parents or guardians of member in relation to breaches of England Boxing’s Code of Conduct, Anti-Doping Code, Safeguarding Policy, Adults at Risk Policy, or any other discipline or safeguarding policy and/or any safeguarding concern or referral.

“There are thousands of boxing coaches, club staff, officials and volunteers doing excellent work to ensure our sport has a positive impact on people, communities, and society in general – however there have been incidents when an individual’s behaviour results in them being suspended or banned as an England Boxing member.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of all those involved in our sport, and so we believe that publishing this list is in the best interest of boxing and the wider public, including to help ensure fairness in the sport and the safeguarding of children, young people, and adults at risk within the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England Boxing oversees more than 980 affiliated clubs and more than 23,000 members spread across the country.

The organisation carries out a number of functions including overseeing the safety and welfare of members, child protection and compliance, coaching courses, DBS checking and promotion of boxing to potential new members, enforcing rules and regulations and providing a talent pathway for boxers who excel.

Panthers ABC, which is based at the Victoria Mill Business Park, Wharf Road, Wheatley, advertises itself as an “England affiliated community amateur boxing and fitness club for kids and adults, for all abilities.”