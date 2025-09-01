"Got any Bentley girls?" Inside the forums where Doncaster men beg for sex pictures

Hundreds of intimate photos and videos of Doncaster women and girls are being shared in sleazy online forums – where men beg for pictures - even asking for girls by name or where they live – with their victims totally unaware of their images being swapped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, a Doncaster woman who was shocked to find her name and an image of herself on the site, revealed how hundreds of men across the city share and upload X-rated photos and videos of women – with dozens of victims unaware their pictures are being traded and swapped on the internet.

Women who have discovered their intimate photos on the sites have demanded that police take action to close down the forums and to put a stop to the sick trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, who we are not naming, described her horror upon discovering her name and an image of herself on the site, prompting her to take action against the individual responsible.

The forums see Doncaster men asking for pictures of girls by name, or asking for X-rated photos and videos of girls from particular areas of Doncaster.

One of the forums is run by an user called “donslagster” with users asking other forum members for pictures of girls by name.

The pages are littered with comments such as: “Someone must know ********** (full name) and know some filthy stuff about her.”

Another asks: “Anyone got ********* (full name) from Armthorpe?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another begs: “I’m after people from Rosso,” while another writes: “Any from Stainforth area?”

"Got any Bentley girls?,” asks another, while another comments: “Anyone got girls from Finningley/Auckley/Branton/Bawtry?”

Even more disturbingly, the site also lists the names of a number of Doncaster schools, with people asking for pictures of girls who previously attended.

The Free Press has seen evidence of details of dozens of girls and women listed by name on the website – with separate folders containing explicit images and revenge porn videos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood the majority of photos have been maliciously uploaded and shared by ex-partners – with the majority of women totally unaware their names and photos are on the forums.

One message posted on the site suggests there may be more than 900 different Doncaster women who have been named and had their photos shared.

Last week, one victim bravely came forward to expose the forum.

“I was horrified and felt sick reading the comments,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew instantly who was behind this. I had previously reported harassment from him to the police, but without proof, they wouldn’t take action.”

Determined to gather evidence, she spent weeks compiling screenshots, comments dating back to 2021, and the names of other women targeted by the individual.

“He was offering images of over 16 local women, including four of his previous partners, and made open requests for ‘girls in particular working in town,’” she revealed.

Her efforts paid off when she filed a formal report to the police, leading to the arrest of a man in October 2023, who was released on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The police seemed confident they had enough evidence to charge him, but I recently received a call explaining that due to a change in the law regarding revenge porn not coming into effect until January 2024, he could potentially evade justice.

“I have been patient for two years waiting for the police to help me get justice, not only for myself but for the other women he has done this to, and now they are telling me that he might get away with his crimes. How is that right or fair?”

The victim explained the impact on her and others: “Those images are out there forever now, and there’s nothing any of us can do.

"If you search my name, eventually you can find the website.

"It will affect my future employment and my children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are still women out there who don’t know what he has done to them.

"I can’t go a week without checking the sites; I report links and images to get them removed as quickly as I can, hoping to stop the spread.

"But these criminals are prolific; they have backups of their mass folders, and as quickly as you get one taken down, another is uploaded.

"I know that some of the images in these folders date back to 2013. That’s how long this has been going on with no one taking action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, the only people who have the power to stop this are the police.”

Another victim said: ”The police know about it but we need pressure putting on them.

“The public needs to knows that there are women from Doncaster who possibly dont even know they are on there.”

Most men swap photos away from the forum, using messaging apps such as Kik and Telegram – which are more difficult to trace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman said: “There are some women who do OnlyFans and have had their content stolen by these men and shared, but the majority of women in the folders and those being asked for or shared have been shared by former partners.

"Some of the images in these folders were taken 10-15 years ago and are still being copied and circulated - that’s how long this type of thing has been going on.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment.