Gordon Ramsay seeking Doncaster cooks to star in £100,000 Next Level Chef TV show

Next Level Chef, dubbed the world’s biggest cooking contest, is coming to ITV as the star’s internationally acclaimed show makes its debut on UK TV screens.

Produced by Studio Ramsay Global, Next Level Chef is a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet challenge, billed as the toughest and most epic cooking contest on TV.

The eight-part series, broadcasting in 2023, is set in an iconic and trailblazing TV studio like no other, with three unique kitchen spaces set across three storeys and almost 50ft high.

Each floor will test the contestants’ culinary creativity, agility, flair and expertise, as they vie to progress to the Next Level. From the top-level state of the art kitchen utopia to the gloomy basement level ‘scraps only’ surroundings, Next Level Chef will task its chefs to prove they can thrive in any environment.

In a quest to unearth the culinary world’s next sensation, Gordon Ramsay will be joined by two of the most elite names in food, as the three judges preside over and mentor a group of talented chefs who will compete against each other to prove they can handle the heat in any kitchen space that is thrown at them.

The contestants will be under the watchful eyes of the panel across all three floors as they battle it out to produce the most mouth-watering dishes and avoid elimination. Ultimately, only one can be named Next Level Chef, and the winner will receive a life changing cash prize of £100k and a one-year mentorship under all three mentors.

Casting is currently underway in a bid to find the UK’s very best in cookery, from home chefs to social media stars, with budding chefs urged to apply via www.nextlevelchef.co.uk

A true test of skill and aptitude, the high octane, high adrenaline competition challenges the chefs to determine not only how they fare in the best of circumstances, but what kind of cookery magic they can create in the worst.

ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said: “Next Level Chef is a dynamic, edge of your seat cooking competition in a league of its own. We’re so excited to welcome Gordon back to the UK and get started on perhaps the most ambitious TV studio the world has to offer!”

Gordon Ramsay said: “Next Level Chef is off the chart Next Level everything!

"A culinary competition that is epic on every level.

"From the size of the enormous structure to every challenge, every moment of jeopardy is huge. I want to see our chefs, social media stars, home cooks whatever their level, whatever their experience, show me what they can do.

"Whether they’re at the top cooking in the dream kitchen with every gadget and the finest ingredients or in the middle kitchen, good equipment, good ingredients but nothing fancy or, and this is where it gets really interesting, down in the basement kitchen.