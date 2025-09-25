‘Good’ rating for City of Doncaster Council’s Adult Social Care from Care Quality Commission.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has assessed the City of Doncaster Council’s adult social care services as Good.

Their report about Doncaster is published today (FGriday September 26) and is based on detailed consideration of what local people who receive care and support have told them, as well as feedback from front-line workers and from partnership organisations.

CQC are using a consistent approach to assess and rate all councils in England. At present only two councils have achieved a higher overall rating than Doncaster.

CQC found that staff and partners were supported to think differently about how social care could achieve the best results for people. Inspectors heard from Doncaster residents who said social care staff made sure their wishes were central, their strengths were built upon and their choices were respected.

Inspectors also noted strong partnership working was in place and that organisations worked together to help people feel safe and supported.

Phil Holmes, Director of Adults, Wellbeing and Culture, said: “I am pleased that the Care Quality Commission have recognised the many areas where we have achieved good outcomes by working well alongside Doncaster residents.

“CQC have also noted that we already have plans in place in areas where we need to improve. This includes supporting unpaid carers and also ensuring direct payments increase the choice and control people have over their care.”

Cllr David Nevett, Cabinet Member for Adults, Wellbeing and Culture, added: “I would like to thank our leadership team, partners and all our staff who contributed towards this assessment and achieved this outcome.

“We are committed to providing excellent social care to people in Doncaster and, although we are pleased with our assessment, we are not complacent. We recognise the areas that require further development and we are firmly committed to providing the very best care and support we can, both now and in the future.”

The assessment took place at the start of July and will be published on CQC’s website on Friday 26 September.