Golfers at Doncaster club raise £3,000 to help people in town with dementia

Ian Hughes, captain for 2021 at Doncaster Golf Club, chose to support DonMentia, the local dementia charity for his year as captain and has raised over £3,000 to help support those affected by dementia living in Doncaster.

Ian said: "There have been lots of different activities and events at Doncaster Golf Club throughout the year and the club is extremely happy to raise such an amount during what have been very challenging times for everyone.”

Dementia, and the impact it has on individuals and their loved ones, is an issue that is close the hearts of Ian and his wife and they are both extremely grateful to Doncaster Golf Club and all the members for all their support and contributions.

Ian Hughes hands a cheque for £3,000 to Eileen Harrington.

Ian handed a cheque for £3130 to Eileen Harrington, founder of DonMentia, who expressed her delight with such a generous amount.