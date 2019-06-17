Glowing the distance for North Lincolnshire hospice

Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s Glow Walk and Glow Worm Wiggle

People of all ages and abilities took part in Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s 10-mile Glow Walk and three-mile Glow Worm Wiggle, which were sponsored by local solicitors Symes Bains Broomer.

Lindsey Lodge Head of Fundraising Tom Moody said: “More than 200 more walkers signed up for our event this year than last year, so we’re really hoping that we’ll beat the £30,000 mark!

“Thankfully the rain held off and the sun came out just as they were setting off, and we were delighted that one of our patients and some of our nursing team came out to see them off.”

He added: “Every penny raised by our Glow Walkers goes towards providing our specialist care, and Lindsey Lodge is now supporting more people than ever our 27 year history.

“Last year we saw a 65% uplift in the number of admissions to our Inpatient Unit, as well as a 22% increase in the number of attendances to our Bereavement and Counselling Service, so fundraising makes a significant contribution towards our £3.5 million running costs.

“Whether it’s walking in memory of a loved one, as a way of keeping fit, or simply to do something different with their friends on a Friday night, all our Glow Walkers have raised much-needed funds for Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

“We also invited our walkers to remember their loved ones by carrying a lantern during the last stretch of the walk, to place in the in the grounds of the Hospice on their return.”

On the night, there was a party atmosphere to kick start the event, teamed with a warm up hosted by Penny Golding, the Hospice’s very own Glow Vibes instructor, along with an opportunity to purchase flashing headwear and glow sticks.