Are you ready to create magical winter memories that will have your family laughing, spinning, and creating unforgettable moments?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The IceCaps at Doncaster Dome is offering one lucky family the chance to experience a fun skating session that promises excitement for all ages.

The centre’s split level ice rink - the only one in the UK – welcomes visitors of all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, whether you're a complete beginner or a confident skater, this is your opportunity to enjoy a spectacular family activity that brings everyone together.

Glide into winter fun: Win a fantastic family skating adventure.

The Ice Caps, home to interconnecting ramps which join two ice pads together, provide plenty of room for practicing moves.

To enter, simply answer this question:

The winning entry will receive a family skating ticket (this is entry for four people and must include at least one adult) to the IceCaps, for a session of laughter, adventure, and precious memories.

To enter simply tell us which famous ice skating duo won in the Olympics in 1984.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email your answers to [email protected] putting Dome in the subject box. Entries must be received by Thursday December 13 at noon.

For further information about ice skating at the Dome visit www.dclt.co.uk