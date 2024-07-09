Girl mauled by dog just yards from where man was savaged in separate attack
Youngster Keeley Leigh Thompson had chunks torn out of her leg after being pinned to the ground by the dog as she played with her friends in the street in Doncaster two years ago.
It has now emerged that the incident took place in the same small residential street where a man beat his dog before allowing it to bite an innocent man.
Earlier this month Thilaganathan Rajkumar, 46, of Bloomhill Road, Moorends appeared in court charged with allowing his dog Danny, a Labrador cross, to jump up at the victim, biting his stomach, causing puncture wounds and leaving him requiring hospital treatment.
He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work and pay £4,000 in compensation to South Yorkshire Police.
A destruction order was also granted for Danny. Rajkumar has 21 days to appeal this decision before the dog is put to sleep.
Since the case was reported, details of another attack in Bloomhill Road in March 2022 have resurfaced.
Keeley suffered a numer of serious injuries to her leg, was also left covered in bruises and was left traumatised and crying following the attack which left her in hospital and was probed by police.
Angry dad Andy Thompson said the dog at the centre of the incident was destroyed and added at the time: “It has left her really shaken up and upset. She’s been absolutely traumatised and I think she keeps reliving it in her head.
"She can’t walk properly and needs 24 hour care after what happened. I’m so annoyed that something like this can happen when she has been out playing with friends.”
Mr Thompson said the attack happened as Keeley walked along Bloomhill Road with three of her pals.
"They were messing about, making TikTok videos when this dog charged at them,” he said.
"It is a vicious dog and it has bitten people before from what I have been told.
"The dog knocked Keeley to the floor and was all over her, ragging her around and sinking its teeth into her leg, shaking her about.
"A member of the public managed to drag the dog off her, but it was still going at her, tearing at her leg.”
After one of Keeley’s friends called Mr Thompson, he raced to the scene and said: “I didn’t think much of it when I heard, I thought it was probably just a little bite and nothing too much to be concerned about, but her leg was a right mess and there was blood all over the place.
"The wounds were really deep and she was in a bad way.”
Mr Thompson raced to hospital with his daughter where medics stitched the wound and kept her in overnight for observation.
Earlier this month, a court heard that Rajkumar, 46, of Bloomhill Road, Moorends was in the town on 15 September 2023 with his dog Danny.
At around 6pm, Rajkumar was seen beating Danny with a metal chain, causing harm to the dog.
A man who was walking his dog on a lead along approached Rajkumar to confront him about his actions and Rajkumar allowed Danny to jump up at the victim, biting his stomach, causing puncture wounds and leaving him requiring hospital treatment.
Danny has spent 292 days in police kennels while Rajkumar awaited his court appearance, costing the force over £7,000 in fees.
