Girl "locked in room with no water and treated like dog" says Doncaster mum in school shoes row

A fuming Doncaster mum says her daughter was locked in a room with no water and “treated like a dog” after she turned up to school wearing the wrong shoes.

Charlotte Byers, 39, claims her daughter Lillyanne was shut in a classroom and missed lessons at Doncaster’s Outwood Academy Danum as her shoes had gold and black bows on the front.

She was among a string of parents furious at the school after the shoes row on the first day of term.

The angry mum claimed the 13-year-old and other students were left in the room for four hours with "no toilet break."

Mum Charlotte Byers says her daughter Lilyanne was treated "like a dog" after she turned up to school in the wrong shoes. (Photo: SWNS).

Lillyanne, a year nine student, has worn the same pair of £20 slip on shoes for the last two years to the school in Armthorpe Road.

But she claims her footwear became a problem this year and was forced to stay in the room on the first day of term and only allowed to go to her lessons when she changed into a pair of shoes the school bought.

The school denied anybody had been locked in classrooms and said its uniform policy remained unchanged since last year.

Charlotte said: "School, who have no funding apparently, went out and bought a load of shoes.

"They made the girls wear shoes that were either too small or uncomfortable.

"Those that wouldn't wear a pair of shoes because they didn't fit, were then punished and locked in a room for four hours with no toilet break and no food or drink.

"They had to queue for miles to get in, they were searching them like dogs.

"This was the first day of school for some people, year seven is a massive transition.

"Imagine turning up on the first day, already riddled with nerves, and then being sent to a classroom - I don't think it's acceptable."

The mum states she was only told about the new policy in which students couldn't have any detailing on their shoes the night before the first day of term started.

Charlotte said: "I told the school and they said something must have gone wrong on their side because over 80 girls had come into the school with the wrong shoes.

"They had obviously only sent the information to only a few parents or didn't send it with enough time.

"I asked if she can wear the shoes for the rest of the year and they aren't allowed.

"She would be made to wear other people's shoes or would be put in isolation."

The mum has now bought Lillyanne a new pair of shoes but says that other parents might be unable to afford different ones.

She said: "My daughter found some shoes for £9.99 on Amazon so we got them.

"But not everyone is in a position to do that.

"They need to hold their hands up and say they are sorry and they know there is a cost of living crisis which is quite stressful.

"They should let it go for the school year and then do it next year with no exceptions - how hard is that?"

A Outwood Academy Danum spokesperson said: "We ask that all students wear their uniform as outlined by the uniform policy, and wear it with pride.

"The policy has not changed in any way and has been available to all parents and carers to consult over the summer, with an additional reminder of the policy being sent to all parents and carers in July.

"It is designed to be fair, equal and affordable to all families.

"Students arriving at school in incorrect uniform will be supported by the loaning of items from the school.

"Parents will be informed that this has taken place so they can assist with ensuring the correct uniform is worn in future."