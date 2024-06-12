Girl, 10, raises cash for cervical screening tests after pal's cancer diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A big-hearted Doncaster youngster has collected hundreds of pounds to help cover the cost of cervical screening tests after a friend was diagnosed with cancer.

Youngster Jasmine Noblet, ten, took it upon herself to raise more than £300 through a series of online raffles after her mum’s friend Stacey Murrary was recently diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Jasmine’s mum Kelly Walker, who launched Woodlands’ Lifeline Against The Breadline Community Food Bank with Stacey, says the cash will be used to help cover the cost of nurses carrying out cervical cancer screening tests in the community.

At the weekend, the group launched its Don’t Fear The Smear campaign which encourages local women to get checked out.

Jasmine has raised hundreds of pounds to help pay for smear tests.

Kelly was inspired to start the campaign after Stacey’s diagnosis.

She said: “We are working alongside Great North Medical Group to offer cervical screening to any female between 25 to 65 who is due a test.

"It's quick and easy and we can offer a chaperone service if needed.

Jasmine has been busy fundraising to enable more screening dates to be offered and ran two online raffles which raised £300 in just two weeks.

Kelly added: ”It is vital that as many females as possible attend for screening as it really does save lives.

Earlier this week, Kelly revealed that a huge cash donation from Sprotbrough-based military organisation Fire Mission would also help pay for more tests.

She said: “This means we are coming back with more screening drop ins and advice very very soon to help save lives.

"I am absolutely blown away by this fabulous act of kindness and I’m thrilled you chose me and my charity to donate to.”

At the weekend, the centre, based at Brodsworth Welfare Community Hub, hosted a pop-up cervical screening clinic for local women.

Kelly said: "We used our funding not only to highlight the importance of cervical screening but to actually pay the nurses to perform them.

"The aim is to reduce any stigma or fear around cervical screening in a joint quest to reduce cervical cancer and promote good female health.”