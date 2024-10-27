Gigantic spooky spider welcomes guests to Doncaster hotel this Halloween

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Oct 2024, 13:00 BST
Guests at a Doncaster hotel might have a real fright night this Halloween – with a gigantic spider crawling across the front of the building for Halloween.

The Crown Hotel in Bawtry has unveiled its impressive display – with the eight-legged monster critter bearing down on guests above the entrance to the historic hotel in the town’s Market Place.

And to add to the spooky spectatcle just in time for October 31, the huge arachnid also has its very own web.

