'Giant penis' sparks hilarity after being spotted in Doncaster playground
A damaged swing in a Doncaster playground has sparked hilarity – after people compared it looking like a giant penis.
The piece of play equipment in New Lane Playground in Sprotbrough is currently awaiting repair, with a swing seat waiting to be re-installed.
But with the basket swing missing, eagle eyed visitors have said the framework of the structure has taken on a rather saucy appearance.
"It looks like a giant penis,” one commenter posted.
"You have to admit, from the right angle, it does look a bit suspect,” laughed another.
"Disgusting, ban this filth!,” posted a third.
The black metal framework is topped with a red fixing device – which provoked even more suggestive humour.
"It’s even got a piercing,” joked one while another said: “I must admit, I wasn’t expecting to see a massive c*** and b**** on my morning stroll.”
“Is that a Prince Albert?,” another commented, pointing out the red ball structure at the top of the structure and referring to the genital piercing named after the rumour that Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria, got a penis piercing in his twenties.
Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council saild last month: “We had to remove the basket swing due to a worn multi directional mechanism at the top.
“We are also waiting for the new seat for the play arch swing to arrive, then it can be fitted.
“Minor repairs to the aerial runway will be completed shortly as well.
“All the repairs will be done by Doncaster Council.”