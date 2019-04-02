Get tickets to see Sir Cliff Richard and Doncaster star Lesley Garrett in first concert together

SIR Cliff Richard and Isle opera legend Lesley Garrett will sing together for the first time to celebrate a special anniversary.

The stars’ unique summer concert will honour top dementia charity Lost Chord’s twentieth anniversary of great work.

Lesley Garrett

Pop legend Sir Cliff and the Doncaster Diva are both patrons of Lost Chord, the South Yorkshire organisation that provides vital interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the country.

Their landmark concert, which will be the highlight of a special celebration dinner, will be held at the historic Great Hall of Lincoln’s Inn in London on July 15.

A total 250 guests will also enjoy a drinks reception, three course dinner, music from the professional musicians of Lost Chord and a charity auction.

But the climax of the black tie event will see Sir Cliff and Lesley on stage performing some of their greatest hits, before singing together in a birthday celebration for Lost Chord.

“This is going to be the most special evening’s in Lost Chord’s history,” said the charity’s chief executive, Helena Muller.

“We are so grateful to the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn for giving us permission to host this night of fine dining and great music in this spectacular and historic setting.

“And most of all we cannot express enough our gratitude that Lesley and Sir Cliff have both agreed to join us on this evening and entertain our guests with a once-in-a-lifetime performance that will bring together the worlds of contemporary and classical music in a way you will never have experienced before.

“Add to that the magic of our great professional musicians playing throughout the evening and I can safely say this is going to be a birthday celebration to remember!

“Ticket cost £175 per person and are strictly limited to just 250 places so we do advise early booking as demand is going to be high.”

To find out more about the event, or for information about Lost Chord and its work with dementia, visit www.lost-chord.org.uk