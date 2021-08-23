Generous boy from Doncaster is donating his long hair to cancer charity

Deacon Roberts from Scawthorpe decided to start growing out his hair when he was just nine years old.

Two years later and it’s finally time to chop it all off and donate it to The Little Princess Trust so that it can be made into wigs for children who are suffering with cancer.

Jamie Roberts, Deacon’s mum, said: “He came home one day and told me he wanted to grow his hair out and donate it.

Deacon Roberts, 11, Scawthorpe.

“I’m unbelievably proud that he has managed to do it for two whole years.

“He’s stuck with it and not bothered when kids pick on him for having long hair or when he’s been mistaken for a girl.

“He has been so determined.”

Even though the first few months were rocky, Deacon soon grew into his new hair do.

His older sister Elliot Roberts has been helping him manage his locks.

Deacon will be getting his hair cut on Saturday, August 28 at CW Hair and Extensions Scawthorpe.

His mum estimated that it will be longer than 12 inches of hair that he gets chopped off.

He has raised £1600 so far.

The hair cut will be just in time as he starts secondary school next week - he will be joining Year Seven of Don Valley.

“He has a lovely head of blonde hair,” Jamie said.

“Whoever gets the wigs will be very lucky indeed.

“I think I will miss it when it gets cut off.”

Deacon has already said that he might want to grow it long again after he has had it cut and hopes to fundraise in other ways in the future.

The 11 year old has managed to raise £1600 so far for the charity which can fund three wigs.

Deacon and his family would like to thank everyone who has donated, especially the scaffolders and tradesmen at Actavo who raised £1025 for him.

If you would like to donate you can by clicking here.